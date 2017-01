While you were inside over the holidays binge watching the Home Alone movies during one of Winnipeg’s blizzards, Wasim Alkbani was going for a walk in knee-high snow. “You might find it weird, but I just like to go for a walk,” he said. “Just go for a walk after the blizzard.” Wasim Alkbani came to Winnipeg on Aug. 28 from Lebanon, where he worked as a financial coordinator for the British Council. He’s attending Red River College as part of the college’s student refugee program that started last year. “I’ve actually made a lot of friends,”

Alkbani said. “And I’m enjoying the program.” Alkbani said his classmates in the applied accounting program at RRC introduced themselves right away. They told him they saw RRC’s blog post about him. “My classmates, most of them are my friends,” he said. He has a degree in economics from Damascus University in Syria, the coun- try where he was born, but he said he likes RRC for its hands-on learning. “It’s been much better because you get to practise your knowledge and work on projects,” he said. “It’s practical and useful.” Over the winter break, Alkbani has gone to a concert he really liked but