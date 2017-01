College denies health concerns from fumes in classroom Catherine Ryczak, CONTRIBUTOR

Some students attending Red River College’s Notre Dame Campus in Winnipeg are not only worried about completing their studies, but also breathing in potentially toxic fumes.

Stephen Ramsey, a former student in RRC’s civil engineering technology program, believes his education was compromised because of suspected toxic fumes in his classrooms. This ultimately forced him to exit the program, he said.

“The program was mostly what I had expected — that is, until the beginning of December 2015,” Ramsey said.

He and his classmates noticed “strong automotive-like paint fumes” in Building J, which is home to the autobody department and has civil engineering technology classrooms.

Ramsey’s instructors told him the source of the fumes was from the autobody department’s paint-spray booth. They said the smell had been an ongoing issue for years.

“The fumes at times were so bad that I noticed my cognitive ability being affected — sometimes I would have to leave 20 minutes into a class,” he said. “I put a great amount of time trying make up for the missed classes because of the paint fumes issues.”

Ramsey left a test an hour early after struggling to concentrate with the smell. He said the fumes were so apparent it made him feel sick. He reached out to Jason McMaster, RRC’s environmental health and safety ser- vices manager.

In emails exchanged between Ramsey and McMaster in December 2015, McMaster stated a meeting would be held to determine a possible solution between faculties. Ramsey said in the beginning of 2016, he thought the school had found a solution, since the fumes were no longer noticeable.