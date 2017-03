Lunacity uses art to make the bonds of people stronger

Danica Taylor, CONTRIBUTOR

Members and supporters of Lunacity sit around a wooden table littered with cardboard and paint bottles. They’re listening to Gamelan Degung, a Sundanese musical ensemble, and are painting maquettes—miniature versions of a larger sculpture.

Lunacity is a group of artists and activists who use many different art forms to express solidarity between the LGBTTQ+ and Muslim communities. The collective started as an answer to the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting and the media’s portrayal that Muslims didn’t like people from the LGBTTQ+ communities.

Their event on Feb. 18 was Lunacity’s first event open to the public.

“We felt like it was important to open it to try and get more people,” said Kelly Campbell, one of Lunacity’s organizers.

This is also the first big project Lunacity has worked on together. To them, it’s extremely important that the process is just as inclusive as the final product.

“The original point was to have something that could just speak for itself and disrupt homophobia, transphobia, islamophobia,” said Hazim Ismail, another Lunacity organizer.

Lunacity is hoping that their interactive installation, which will stand 10 feet tall, will be able to speak for itself when people see it. They’re hoping to showcase their art project at Pride this summer.

Though the final structure is still undecided, Lunacity knows they want to include a rainbow colour-scheme. The structure will also be primarily made of stars and a crescent moon—symbols often associated with Islam.

“We want people to get it when they see it, so we’re trying to make it easier to understand,” said Ismail.

“We want to be able to work on art together and make a project together that’s beautiful and shows the care that people have for each other,” Campbell said.

Supporters and people who’d come to participate also made cards to send to the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City in wake of the recent attack.

“Aren’t they cute?” Ismail said, looking over the colourful, heart-shaped cards made from cut-up folders.

To support or become a member of Lunacity, people can send them a message on Facebook. The collective said they accept anyone, but they are focused on having people form the LGBTTQ+ and Muslim community, or both, join.

