Student finishes 5-year run with the Rebels

by Neil Noonan — Beat reporter

Taylor Brown is trading his sneakers for dress shoes.

Brown, a starting wing for the Rebels’ men’s basketball team, concluded his final season at Red River College this spring after playing five seasons for the team – an uncommon feat because of the short length of RRC programs.

“I’ve always been kind of ready to focus on school and progress into my career,” Brown said. “Time to hang up the shoes.”

In high school, Brown knew he wanted to play basketball at the next level, but after missing out on the coveted MHSAA Top 10 list, he figured playing in university might not be an option.

Thankfully for Rebels fans, a subjective list didn’t stop former head coach, Sukh Singh, from reaching out to Brown.

Brown attended Singh’s basketball camps when he was younger, and after Singh watched him mature through high school, he knew he wanted Brown on his team.

“He was a talented basketball player,” Singh said, “but more importantly you could tell he was a good person.”

By all accounts, Brown’s career for the Rebels was a success both on and off the court.

After averaging 18.8 points and 7 assists per game this season, Brown received a special recognition award and shared MVP honours with his teammate Jonathan Wilner.

“Taylor exemplifies what you hope every senior athlete would have – selflessness, a willingness to share in other’s successes, and a competitive greatness that very few athletes possess,” Scott Kirkpatrick said, the current RRC coach.

Kirkpatrick says Brown was their team’s leader, whether it was being vocal in the locker room, or leading by example on the floor. Brown set the tone and expected everyone to follow his lead.

Brown’s ability to lead while also being “one of the guys” is the reason he was able to play five successful years Kirkpatrick says.

“He enjoys the camaraderie and brotherhood that forms within the group,” Kirkpatrick said.

Brown says the transition from roster to roster has been solid throughout his five years, and a significant reason for the Rebels streak of championships from 2012-2016.

Now that his college career is over, Brown is looking forward to creating his own path through a career in finance. He’ll be graduating from the business administration program this year and he’s already lined up a few interviews with potential employers.

“He’s a must hire,” Kirkpatrick said. “He will earn his wage and become one of your best, if not your best, employees in a very short period of time.”

