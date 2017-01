Women’s basketball

The women’s basketball 3-3 record is a little misleading. After the shorthand- ed squad had to forfeit their first two games of the season, the team has gone 3-1. Their only loss came against the Canadian Mennonite University Blazers, the league’s only undefeated team.

The Rebels’ small roster has increased its point differential as the season goes on. They beat Providence University College 56-46 on Nov. 22, then defeated the University of Winnipeg College Wes- men by 29. On Dec. 4, they put 45 points between themselves and the Wesmen en route to a win. The team now sits in second place behind CMU.

The Rebels’ six-person roster will return to action in pursuit of RRC’s women’s sixth straight basketball title on Jan. 14 at Providence University College at 6 p.m.