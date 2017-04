Red River Rebel’s women’s sports teams in 2016/2017

by Jonathan Wade

Volleyball

The women’s Rebels volleyball team finished tied for fourth in the regular season, with a record of 6-14.

They made the playoffs, but lost in straight sets to the first place team, the Providence University College Pilots.

The team only had 8 players much of the season according to head coach, Dan McGregor.

“It was tough on the players and we had to manage practice and game repetitions in order to prevent injuries.”

The team is happy they were able to make the playoffs under these circumstances, and hope that next year will be even better. “We have a number of new and returning players,” said McGregor. “We will look to take the next step in making the next round of the playoffs.”

Basketball

The women’s basketball team won their sixth straight Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference championship.

The team finished in second place in the regular season going 8-4, but went on a run in the playoffs and defeated the Canadian Mennonite University Blazers by a score of 68-57 in the final.

Shane Ray, the manager of athletics and recreation services for Red River College, is extremely proud of the team.

“The team had to forfeit a couple games at the start of the year because of small numbers (of players),” said Ray. “Yet they rallied and accomplished the goals they set for themselves at the beginning of the season.”

Soccer

The women’s soccer team entered the season as the defending MCAC champions. They had a great regular season, as they finished in first place with a record of 8-2.

Unfortunately, they were unable to win back-to-back titles as they lost the final at home to the Brandon University Bobcats by a score of 2-0.

The Rebels had 13 new players this season. There is often a high turnover of players from year to year with the team. “We only had a handful of returning players this year,” said Nadine Reimer, a third-year player for the Rebels. “With a roster of 17, you’re looking at 13 or so new players every year.”

Futsal

The women’s futsal team are also happy at the result they had this season. They finished first in the regular season with a record of 7-2-1. They also won the championship by defeating the Canadian Mennonite University Blazers by a score of 2-0.

The 2017 Copa de la Paz Most Valuable Player was awarded to the Rebel’s goalkeeper, Brittany Derkacz.

All of the women’s Red River Rebels sports teams saw many highlights in their own right, and hope to continue this success next season.

