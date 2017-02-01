Man arrested for Exchange District stabbings

One stabbing occurred at RRC

Courtney Bannatyne, BEAT REPORTER

A man has been arrested for stabbings in the Exchange District, one having been at Red River College on Friday, Jan. 13. The suspect in custody is 21-year-old Jesse Neil Nedohin.

Winnipeg police say he has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of robbery, one count of uttering threats, and 14 additional charges from breaching probation and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

He has had previous relations with police and has been remanded into custody, according to a police spokesperson.

RRC sent two releases this week saying it’s increasing security at The Roblin Centre to ensure students’ safety. A stronger police presence has been spotted by students since the releases.

The Projector is doing ongoing coverage of the story. Read the next issue for more.

