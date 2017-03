Look out for someone other than yourself, Lowry

Hailey Gajadhar, SPORTS COLUMNIST

Kyle, what did you do?

In case you’ve been living under a rock where no basketball exists, Toronto Raptors star point guard, Kyle Lowry, is out with a wrist injury.

So what? Athletes get injured all the time. Teams persist, one person doesn’t make the team, they can still do well without him, yadda, yadda. I agree, but I don’t think that’s the problem here. I think we need to talk about how selfish Lowry was being.

Lowry injured his wrist in the last regular season game before the break for the All-Star Game. You’d think an athlete who knows the impact of their presence on a team would think about sitting out the All-Star Game to heal so their team could have a running chance in the playoffs.

You might think that player would consider their own health and think about how playing with an injured anything can create more problems in the long run.

You might even think that a player who basically holds all the hopes and dreams of Canadian NBA fans in his palm might think about how he could be letting people down.

Well, sorry to break it to you Canada, Kyle Lowry isn’t thinking about you. He isn’t even really thinking about his own health. It seems to me Kyle Lowry is only thinking about the spotlight.

According to the Toronto Sun, Lowry said, “I enjoyed my all-star weekend. If anybody had any problem with it, come say it to my face. That’s how I feel.”

This statement doesn’t sit well with me. If your fans are upset with you, I think you owe them something. Maybe you don’t want to apologize—you absolutely should—but the least you can do is explain your actions.

Lowry offers no explanation to fans. “I didn’t pay attention to people,” he said. “Whatever was said — I know how I felt about it and I know what I said about it. I never had any regrets on anything or anything I do. I go about and do everything I can, and I feel wholeheartedly good about every decision I’ve made in my life.” (Toronto Sun)

I’ll remind you that the Raptors had a franchise-best season last year. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time and gave the eventual NBA champs, the Cleveland Cavaliers, a run for their money when few thought they would.

There is still no date confirmed for Lowry’s return, but it’d best be soon if he wants to continue having a supportive fan base.

