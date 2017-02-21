Halftime with Hailey

Slides and sweeps between school

Hailey Gajadhar, SPORTS COLUMNIST

One of our very own is taking part in the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ontario during reading week. Krysten Karwacki, a 25-year-old Creative Communications student at Red River College, is the fifth for Team Englot, Manitoba’s representative at the Scotties this year.

For those of you who don’t know, the Scotties are the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship tournament that determines which team will represent Team Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championships.

Can you imagine earning your way to the experience of a lifetime while still maintaining your education? Karwacki considers herself lucky because if the Scotties weren’t happening during reading week, she wouldn’t have been able to go.

I love school—but I can’t even imagine giving up the chance to experience one of the greatest Canadian women’s sporting events. Every year, my dad and I watch the Scotties on the edge of our seats because it’s so exciting. I don’t think it’s something I’d be able to let go of very easily.

It seems silly to me that someone should have to miss one of their dreams—which would only take a couple of days—for school. People get to take time off their jobs to compete, why is it different with education? Karwacki put it into perspective for me.

“I would never drop out of CreComm just to go to the Scotties. That’s an amazing opportunity, but at the same time, I’m here for a reason,” said Karwacki. “But, I probably would have tried anyway, to get the time off, if it wasn’t during reading week.”

I get that instructors and professors aren’t paid to help students keep up with work during absences, but athletes making it in their respective sports is a big deal. It shows that students can be committed and have well-rounded interests. And let’s not forget that it makes the school look good too.

I’m glad Karwacki didn’t have to make the decision between missing the Scotties and missing school. But, if her team wins, she’ll have to make the decision of whether or not to go to the World Women’s Curling Championships in Beijing in March.

