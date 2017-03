Winnipeg’s Francophone festival in review

Jen Doerksen, BEAT REPORTER

Winnipeg’s yearly winter festival hosted over 130 bands this year – the most performers since the first festival in 1970.

Traditionally, the Festival du Voyageur (FDV) celebrates French and Metis culture in Manitoba, offering an opportunity to try old treats like maple syrup on a stick, and to gather in one of Winnipeg’s oldest historic forts.

This year, FDV had a liquor licence for the entire grounds at Fort Gibraltar, which meant people attending could walk around the grounds with their drinks. Some people said this affected the capacity and caused large line ups.

“People I know had bought passes and couldn’t get in two nights in a row, which I think is unfair. Their money ended up going to waste,” Kayla Jodi said.

She said it was her first time attending for more than one night, and the atmosphere was awesome. But she thinks licensing the whole fort caused some problems.

“People don’t just walk around outside because they’re stuck in lines anyways. So being able to walk around with a drink was pointless.”

She also said she would have liked to see more musicians from outside of Manitoba, considering how large the festival was.

“They didn’t really bring in anyone that I was super excited about, but it was great to have that local celebration.”

FDV spanned 10 days and hosted hundreds of people for family events and evening nightlife. The first weekend saw very warm weather, which damaged the classic ice sculptures that are usually a feature of the festival.

Each evening there were events in a number of tents in the fort. Each hosted about three acts an evening, and each act had almost an hour to perform. Typically, each tent would host a different genre or style of music, until the closing Saturday night.

Richard Inman, a local blues musician, performed at the Sugar Shack on the first Sunday night.

“It was my second year performing. I am a huge history buff, so I always get a kick out of walking through the fort,” he said.

Inman performs at a number of Manitoba festivals each year.

“It’s hard to compare to other festivals because each has its own thing that makes it special,” he said. “This is a huge part of the Franco-Manitoban experience, and it’s really neat to be part of that history.”

Share On