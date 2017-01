Movember dodgeball tournament raises money for prostate cancer

Cassandra Cardy, CONTRIBUTOR

Three RRC business management students found a place to sit on the crowded floor of the South Gym at the Notre Dame Campus on Wednesday Nov 23. They put their organizational behaviour homework on hold for a couple of hours to eat pizza and watch people dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge at the Student Associations’ annual Movember Dodgeball Tournament

“I’ve never played dodgeball,” said Hasabpreet Singh, 19-year-old student. “I’ve only seen it in Shin-chan, the cartoon.”

This past year, Singh and the two other students left their families in India and moved to Winnipeg to go to RRC.

They read about the Movember Dodgeball tournament on Facebook, but were too late to register a team.

Paramjit Kaur, 19-year-old student, says people fundraise for Movember in India too.

“It’s almost the same,” said Kaur. “The boys don’t shave their beards in support.”

Registration was 10 dollars per person. Most of the money will go toward prostate cancer research and some toward the prizes.

Lindsay Rowan, VP academic of the Students’ Association, said 11 teams registered for the tournament this year.

The co-ed teams were made up of students, alumni, and friends. Participants wore striped socks, neon shorts, and bright shirts to show off their spirit.

Clarissa Nagtegaal and Shayanna Batista, business administration students, wore black and white striped shirts because they were the tournament officials.

“She’s never played dodgeball in her life and she’s reffing.” said Nagtegaal, laughing and pointing to Batista.

Batista is from Brazil and has never played the dodgeball before either.

“I’ve only ever seen it in movies,” said Batista laughing.

During the five minute games, players like Rae Tiroy, cheered on his team, the King Slayers.

“It’s the first time I’ve played in a few years,” said Tiroy, 20-year-old mechanical engineering student. “I came to support Movember and have a good time. It’s for a good cause.”

A group of civil engineering students registered their team, Trippin’ Balls, because they heard the tournament would be a good time, but not all of them grew mustaches for Movember.

“I’m 18, I can’t grow a good enough one.” said Brandon Hutchings, civil engineering student.

The Sea and Aye Sailors won the tournament trophy and all nine players got a prize bag.

The RRSCA is planning on organizing more fundraisers for prostate cancer and other important causes like mental health awareness in the future.

