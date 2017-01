OPINION: Why the Dakota Access Pipleline is ‘environmental racism’ Jen Doerksen, BEAT REPORTER

Danelle Granger, ARTS & CULTURE EDITOR

The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) protest is based on protecting the drinking water of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The pipeline is being built under Lake Oahe, near the Missouri River — their main source of drinking water.

The protests have been taking place since January of 2016, when the pipe- line was approved.

Environmental racism is an import- ant thing to understand when talking about the DAPL. It’s defined as racial discrimination against people in low-income or minority communities who are forced to live in proximity of environ- mentally hazardous places. Often, this means that indigenous people who were allocated specific parcels of land at colonization have to deal with living close to things like tar sands, pipelines, and all sorts of mines.

The DAPL was rerouted from just north of Bismarck, North Dakota, because of the threat of spills and leaks contaminating the municipal water supply. But, rerouting it near the Standing Rock Sioux’s main water supply, though the threat is the same, has been accepted by government and the oil company.

This is environmental racism, and if it’s still a concept that doesn’t seem like it exists, look at Shoal Lake 40. This is their 19th year living under a boil water advisory. Shoal Lake 40 was purposely isolated when Winnipeg built the aquifer that supplies the city water. They became an artificial island, with no stable access to the mainland. They have no water and sewage treatment centre to date. The city of Winnipeg essentially killed their economy by isolating them, making imports and exports nearly impossible. This is an example of racism, because the people and resources of Shoal Lake 40 were treated as disposable.