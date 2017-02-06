Across the Board: across the street

New space, new food, same feel at Exchange District board game cafe

Daniela Whelan, CONTRIBUTOR

Across the Board Game Café may have only moved across the street, but big changes have been made.

The quaint board game café now seats 130 people—70 more than the previous location. Game lovers will be excited to hear the extensive 900 game collection has expanded to 1,200 games.

Head chef George Hudson graduated from Red River College with his Red Seal in 2014. Two weeks after his graduation, Across the Board Game Café hired him. He said he opened the restaurant with them just weeks into his career. This will be the second time Hudson is opening a restaurant and he said he is very excited.

“I have this wish list for the new space. We are going to be able to make cool new breads from scratch. Break down free range chickens, stuff we couldn’t do in our old kitchen,” said Hudson.

He added they will be making their own hot sauce and balsamic reductions.

“Because of the small kitchen we couldn’t do any of that because the cooks would start tearing up,” he chuckled.

With a much larger kitchen, they are now able to offer more than before. Some new items include their burgers made from Manitoba beef, entrees like the Tikka Masala Curry, and pizza with house-made dough.

Their new location is double the size but maintains the same cozy feel.

“We really wanted to keep the charm of the old place. This is a heritage building as well. We still have the gorgeous tin ceiling, exposed brick, big beautiful windows facing Main Street,” said Hudson.

“I really liked the old place, but there definitely wasn’t enough room. I could see myself going there now that it’s bigger,” said Mackenzie Kitching, an RRC Business Administration student.

With the expansion, the staff of Across the Board Game Café is hoping to provide students with a place to go study and grab a bite to eat.

The 221 Bannatyne Avenue location opened on Jan. 24.

