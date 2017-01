RRC’s futsal team welcomes newcomers to South American sport Taylor Allen, BEAT REPORTER

Futsal is by no means a mainstream sport, or even a common word.

Paige Proctor, who has played outdoor soccer and futsal for Red River College since 2015, said she didn’t even know what futsal was until she tried it last year.

Rebels women’s outdoor soccer and futsal head coach Doug Lawrie de- scribed the game to her as a combination of soccer, basketball and hockey.

“I was actually surprised with how much I enjoyed it,” said Proctor.

Futsal is similar to soccer but instead of 11 players on a field, five players and a goalie from each team compete on an indoor court. The court is similar in size to a basketball court. The sport uses a smaller and heavier ball, smaller nets, there are no offsides, and players can make substitutions on the fly.

The game originated in South America in the 1930s, and soccer superstars such as Pele, Messi and Christiano Ronaldo have credited futsal for developing their soccer skills.

Proctor also credits futsal for improving her footwork and helping her become a better outdoor soccer player. Proctor was named to the Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference (MCAC) All-Conference team for outdoor soccer this past season.

“It definitely helps being a good soccer player, but once you get on the [court], it feels like a completely different game,” said Proctor. “It’s just so much faster.”

Proctor says futsal is more fun to watch than outdoor soccer.

Proctor and the Rebels women’s team won the MCAC futsal champion- ship last season. Proctor believes the team has a good chance to repeat as futsal champions because the team has shown a lot of chemistry in its exhibition games.